Juicy Seafood is a popular restaurant in central Indiana and they just opened up their 4th location. The new Juicy Seafood is located off Pendleton Pike on Indy’s east side. The restaurant also has locations off 86th Street, in Castleton and Beech Grove.

In the video you can see some of Juicy Seafood’s favorite meals and their drinks. They do have a full bar, so it’s the perfect place to go watch a game!