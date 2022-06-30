





INDIANAPOLIS — Impress your guests (or just yourself) this Fourth of July weekend with these lovely and tasty cocktails.

Katie Slonim of Mixo shared three recipes: the Bonfire Brew with bourbon and cold-brew coffee; the sweet and spicy Watermelon Ginger Margarita; and the ultra-festive Red White and Blue Gin and Tonic.





Based in Indianapolis, Mixo offers mixology workshops for parties and events. Slonim brings everything you need to make two craft cocktails from scratch and teaches classic mixology techniques. The workshops are popular for birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, team-building and girls’ nights.

