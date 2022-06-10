



INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming Juneteeth Foodways Festival combines food, fun, music and history.

The festival takes place Friday, June 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in downtown Indy. It’s free to attend, but advance registration is required.

The event is an interactive food experience that tells the story of African-Americans in the Indiana from the 1860s-1890s. Sample cuisine from 16 different food partners as you learn about Black foodways contributions to American culture.







There will be a particular emphasis on Dolly Johnson, the chef President Harrison brought to the White House who went on to become a Black woman business owner in Kentucky.

The home will also be open for tours during the event.