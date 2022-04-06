INDIANAPOLIS — If your kids love dinosaurs (or if you do — that’s totally cool, too) the place to be this weekend is Jurassic Quest at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Jurassic Quest is a family-friendly exhibit and interactive experience with life-size animatronic dinosaurs, arts and crafts, dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, a fossil science exhibit, inflatables and more.

The show is in Indianapolis Friday through Sunday, and tickets are available here.

Entry is timed to prevent crowds, so advance ticket purchase is recommend to guarantee your time slot. Tickets are available in 15-minute increments, and expect to spend 1-2 hours inside.

