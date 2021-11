INDIANAPOLIS — Remember our good friend Jon Mobley, magician and mentalist?

He was back on Indy Now this Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, co-hosting with Ryan Ahlwardt while Jillian Deam was live at the Indiana State Museum.

Of course, we couldn’t let him leave without at least one trick.

This time, he made the water disappear from a Styrofoam cup placed over Ryan’s head.

How does he pull these things off? He’s not spilling.