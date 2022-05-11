





INDIANAPOLIS — Fun fact about Erika Steele, co-owner of Just Love Coffee Cafe in Carmel: She worked for NASA in Houston for 20 years before returning to her home state of Indiana.

There’s a cool story behind the Just Love Coffee franchise, too. The company was started by a couple who wanted to adopt a child from Ethiopia then realized how expensive it was. They started roasting coffee in their spare time to make extra money.

The company has grown to nearly 40 locations across the country, but the Carmel shop, which opened in January, is the first in Indiana.

In addition to gourmet java, Just Love Coffee serves breakfast, lunch and sweet treats. All the hot food is cooked in a waffle iron, from omelets and sandwiches to cinnamon rolls. The food is fresh and made to order, and most items can be made in two minutes or less.

Steele, a Purdue graduate and chemical engineer, is offering two special deals for Indy Now viewers. Mention the show and get a free half order of cinnamon rolls or a free coffee with any purchase.