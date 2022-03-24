INDIANAPOLIS — Most people don’t realize how dirty the air in their home actually is, Renee Lucas of LCS Heating & Cooling tells us.

If you’re skeptical, she recommends Googling it to look at some of the studies that have been published.

Lucas, co-owner of Indy-based LCS, talks options to clean viruses, pet dander, bacteria and mold spores out of your home and keep them out.

She shares before and after photos of a duct cleaning job and tells us the weirdest thing her company has ever pulled out of a duct: a dirty diaper.

“People say, ‘Do you really need to have your ducts cleaned or is it a gimmicky thing?’ You really do,” Lucas said. “If you’re having work done in your home and there’s drywall dust everywhere, that’s a great time to have it done. Or, if you move into a new home, if you think about it you’re moving into someone else’s living space.”

When it’s done properly, air duct cleaning should take about four hours, Lucas said, and even longer if you have a large home.

For more information or to get in touch with LCS Heating & Cooling, visit their website or call 317-238-3961.