



INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky Kingdom is extending its season this year, staying open Saturdays and Sundays through October.

The amusement park will be decorated for for fall with giant pumpkin sculptures, Sales Manager Carly Uglow said.

Located in Louisville, Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay Water Park offer six roller coasters, rides and activities for all ages, lazy rivers, waterslides, wave pools and more. Season passes are still available.





Kentucky Kingdom is open daily through Aug. 7, then Saturdays and Sundays only for the rest of the season. The water park is open through Labor Day.

For more information, call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com.