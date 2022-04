Christopher Lloyd of “The Film Yap” returns to Indy Now to talk about new movies and TV shows to kickoff your weekend.

Lloyd talks about Sony’s Jared Leto film “Morbius” along with Marvel Studio’s “Moon Knight.”

Lloyd also talks about the film “So Cold the River,” a movie set and filmed in Indiana. Calling it “moody and creepy,” he recommends people check it out.

Watch for his thoughts on these and more. Visit The Film Yap website for further information on all things film.