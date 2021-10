INDIANAPOLIS -- Eskenazi Health released a notice on Friday afternoon that detailed a cyberattack had occurred "on or about August 4, 2021," which had resulted in the compromise of personal information belonging to employees and patients, including health information.

Once detecting the unusual activity on their system, Eskenazi Health's information security team took the network offline in order to protect information and maintain the integrity of their patients. They investigated the activity to identify the scope and nature of the attack, determining that "sophisticated cyber criminals" had gained access to their network May 19 using a "malicious internet protocol address." The cyber criminals had disabled security protections, which made it more difficult to detect their presence until the attack.