INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of World Kidney Day a kidney donor and the man whose life was saved by the donation shared their story with Indy Now.

A decade ago Jason Thomas found out he had kidney disease. In 2019, he was put on the list for a kidney donation.

As word spread of his need for an organ transplant, a coworker decided to get tested after hearing about Thomas’s story. That’s how Becky McGinty learned she could be a match.

If you are interested in becoming a kidney donor or how to help raise awareness go to the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana website.