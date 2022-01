Need a new party spot for your kids? Check out Homeroom. It’s located in the heart of SoBro at 54th and the Monon. Shelly Leer’s shop is full of work tables, tools, materials and everything needed for fun and creative projects.

She stopped by to show off a “junk drawer selfie”. Watch the video to see how Jillian did.

If you want more information on how to book a party, visit Homeroom‘s website.