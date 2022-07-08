



INDIANAPOLIS — Jamaican-born musician Kingly T helped us get in the groove for International Reggae Day with a live performance.

“I’m born in Jamaica, grew up in Jamaica, and that’s my culture,” he said. “Reggae is my roots, and it’s the heartbeat of the people.”

Kingly T has traveled the world performing his original music. His career began in Jamaica, where he was lead guitarist for a band called “Ninja Force.” In the late 1990s he began performing in Mexico, Japan and the United States.





He has released four albums since 2007, and he’s currently in the studio recording and releasing singles for his independent label with plans to go on tour after.

Since much of his work has been outside of Indiana, Kingly T is focused now on getting to know the locals and spreading the word about his music in the Hoosier state.

Learn more about him on his website and browse upcoming shows. He performs at public events, private parties and even on Facebook Live.