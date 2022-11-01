INDIANAPOLIS — Not sure what to do with all those pumpkins now that Halloween is over?

Bring them to Wrangler & Friends animal sanctuary in Kokomo for The Great Pumpkin Smash event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-3:30 p.m.

Get your frustrations out at one of the many smashing stations while feeding the animals a healthy snack and keeping pumpkins out of the landfill.

Wrangler & Friends Owner Lindsay Fisher brought two of her pumpkin-loving goats, Maggie and Maple, to Indy Now Tuesday. Pumpkins provide great nutrition for the animals, they can act as a natural dewormer and they keep the animals’ skin moisturized, she said.

[Side note: Maple the goat is good friends with the farm’s namesake, Wrangler the miniature horse. Watch the video below to see her jump on Wrangler’s back for a ride.]

Bring your own pumpkins to the smashing event or, if you don’t have any, use those already at the farm. Advance registration is required, and the cost is a $10 donation per car.

If you can’t attend, email wranglerandfriends@gmail.com for information about pumpkin drop-off locations and times.

Wrangler & Friends is an animal sanctuary that rescues and rehabilitates many types of animals, from horses to rabbits. The farm offers riding lessons, therapeutic riding, birthday parties, workshops, camps, family outings and more.