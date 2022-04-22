Friday is Earth Day, and Kylee’s Kitchen is celebrating in a sweet and eye-catching way.

Kylee Scales is making Earth Day Parfaits or what she likes to call the adult version of the classic childhood “dirt pudding” dessert.

The recipes helps us save on energy this Earth Day because you don’t need to turn the oven on to make them!

Earth Day Parfaits

Yield: Makes about 8 parfaits

Ingredients for the chocolate cookie crust

1 (14.3 ounce) package chocolate sandwich cookies

4 ounces butter, melted

Ingredients for the parfaits

1/2 cup (240 milliliters) heavy cream

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant pistachio pudding mix

1/2 cup (57 grams) confectioners sugar

1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Optional: Gummy worms, orange chocolate-dipped strawberries, green sprinkles, green dyed white chocolate shavings, shredded coconut dyed green

Directions for the chocolate cookie crust

Crush chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor or sealed bag. Mix with melted butter. Evenly distribute mixture amongst 8 cups.

Directions for the pistachio cheesecake filling

Whip heavy cream into stiff peaks on high speed, about 2 – 3 minutes. Set aside. Cream cream cheese on medium speed with pudding mix, both sugars, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth. Use spatula to slowly and gently fold whipped cream into pistachio mixture. Spoon pistachio cheesecake mix over chocolate cookie crumbs. Decorate tops of parfaits with gummy worms, orange chocolate-dipped strawberries, green sprinkles, white chocolate shavings, etc.