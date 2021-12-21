Kylee’s Kitchen: festive focaccia bread

INDIANAPOLIS — Is focaccia the most underrated of homemade breads?

Recipe developer Kylee Scales says yes, it just might be.

“It’s the tastiest, and it’s the easiest to make because, look, you bake it a pan, so you don’t have to worry about it rising super big,” she said.

The ingredients are simple, starting with bread, flour, salt and yeast. Scales recommends instant yeast, rather than active dry yeast, because it’s quicker and easier to work with.

Focaccia bread is highly customizable with various herbs and vegetables, and in this case we used those additional ingredients to create fun Christmas decorations in the bread.