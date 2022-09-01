





CARMEL, Ind. — Grilling up an amazing feast is pretty much a requirement for Labor Day weekend.

Indy Now Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel to chat with CEO Michael Needler about the ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat options they carry at all locations.

Crowd favorites include pre-chopped veggies, pre-assembled crab and bacon portobello mushrooms, hand-carved premium bratwurst, grill-ready pub burgers topped with shallot butter, and jalapeño cream cheese poppers wrapped in bacon.

Needler’s has 10 locations in Indiana. Visit the store locator to find the location closest to you.





