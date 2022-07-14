



INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not too late to plan a vacation this summer. In fact, late summer travel comes with the benefits of fewer crowds and lower prices.

Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares some creative destination ideas, both in the U.S. and abroad.

She spoke to Indy Now Host Jillian Deam from a resort in Galveston, Texas, where you can take a beach vacation that’s 45 minutes from the Houston airport. Galveston is a great family destination, she said, with attractions like Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens and the historic seaport.

Elsewhere in Texas, step outside the major cities for small-town adventures in places like Bastrop or Garland where’s there lots of “Texas charisma” plus outdoor activities and historic sites.











Another of her recommendations: South Dakota. There are six national parks in the state, all within a day’s drive of one other. May through August is the high-demand season, but if you plan a trip for September or October you’ll have an easier time finding a place to stay and pay less.

The weather is beautiful that time of year, and some of the biggest annual events take place around that time, including the Buffalo Roundup at Custard State Park and Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hot Springs.

If you want to go international, the strength of the dollar is on your side right now. Destinations like Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain also have more comfortable weather the closer you get to September.

Tornatore shared a deal from Explore Worldwide for European travel: $200 off if you book by July 31 and travel by Oct. 31.







