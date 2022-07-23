



INDIANAPOLIS — Salsa on the Square returns to Noblesville for a second year for an evening outdoors with music, dancing, food and drinks.

Organized by Noble Coffee & Tea, the 21-plus event takes place Saturday, Aug. 5 from 7-11 p.m. DJ Jorge Torress will provide the music all night and Latin Expressions Dance Company will offer salsa lessons. The event also features food trucks and a beer and cocktail garden.

Tickets are $10, but organizers are offering a special deal or Indy Now viewers. Use the code ‘CHACHACHA’ for $2 off. Go here to learn more about the event or buy tickets.

On Friday’s show, Latin Expressions Owner Kyle Culmann and dance partner Rubí Gatica demonstrated some of their moves and gave us a little salsa lesson. You don’t need to be a dancer or have any prior experience to enjoy the event, they said.

Event organizer Robyn Wilson, owner of Noble Coffee & Tea, also joined us to talk about what’s planned for the evening.





