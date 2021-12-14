Learn about Hope Plumbing’s services and meet their MVP and resident yo-yo master

Co-owner Jack Hope and sewer specialist Ryan McCormack from Hope Plumbing joined Indy Now to talk about plumbing and yo-yo tricks.

Jack discussed some of the services and opportunities offered by the company while Ryan, the company’s MVP (Most Valuable Plumber), showed off some impressive yo-yo skills!

The company has a special offer for the holiday season. After someone buys a new water heater, Hope Plumbing will donate $100 to the customer’s charity of choice.

Learn more about Hope Plumbing by visiting their website or calling (317) 641-HOPE (4513).

