INDIANAPOLIS — Jill Edwards the Adult Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by ahead of the Indy Author Fair. Over 40 authors from a wide array of writing styles , genres, and experiences will be available to sign and sell their books. There will also be a meeting with the authors and writing workshops you can take part in.

The Indy Author Fair is taking place on Saturday, August 6th at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Central Library and is free and open to the public.

To learn more visit indypl.org.