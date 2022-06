INDIANAPOLIS — Nathan Wilson, the Creative Director of the non-profit Nine13Sports has partnered with Indy Parks to give bicycle access to kids who may not have it and to foster a love for biking in the local community.

Nine13Sports joined Jillian and Ryan to talk about their program offerings and give them a preview of their “Flat Tire Day” lesson.

For more information visit parks.indy.gov or nine13sports.org.

