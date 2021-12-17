Be on Indy Now

Let Bob Evans handle Christmas dinner with a signature Farmhouse Feast

Comfort food always sound great around Christmas and Bob Evans has you covered when it comes to a comforting, farm-fresh holiday meal.

Miesje Biggs, the general manager of the Kokomo Bob Evans, joined Indy Now to discuss the Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast and why the pot roast is the star of the show.

You can get Bob Evans’ signature holiday meals to go for families of all sizes. Other options include ham or turkey (or both!).

The signature meals are available through Jan. 10, but you need to order by Dec. 23 if you want to have one ready by Christmas Eve. Learn more here.

