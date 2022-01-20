Be on Indy Now

Let Food be thy Medicine

Start the year right with fresh foods for healthy living. The team at Needler’s Fresh market can help you do that.

Here are some of Needler’s tips:

  • Get your greens:  spinach, kale, broccoli, asparagus, swiss chard
    • Found year round, great sources of vitamins A, C, K
    • Consume raw for maximum nutrients, or roasted with olive oil & S&P
  • Vitamin C:  oranges, lemons, limes, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries
  • Vibrant colors make for a healthy meal:  beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, peppers 
  • Healthy beverages:  fresh squeezed juices, kombucha – Kombucha cocktail for Soberary, sparkling water
  • Healthy proteins:  Walnuts, Pecans, Chia Seeds, Nut Butters

