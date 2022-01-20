Let Food be thy Medicine

Start the year right with fresh foods for healthy living. The team at Needler’s Fresh market can help you do that.

Here are some of Needler’s tips:

Get your greens: spinach, kale, broccoli, asparagus, swiss chard Found year round, great sources of vitamins A, C, K Consume raw for maximum nutrients, or roasted with olive oil & S&P

Vitamin C: oranges, lemons, limes, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries

Vibrant colors make for a healthy meal: beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, peppers

Healthy beverages: fresh squeezed juices, kombucha – Kombucha cocktail for Soberary, sparkling water

Healthy proteins: Walnuts, Pecans, Chia Seeds, Nut Butters

Needler’s can also help if you need a medicine or vitamin boost. Watch the video below to see how.