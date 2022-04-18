A local woman has created an entire business that started with a favor for her sister-in-law’s bridal shower.

It’s called Paper & Petals, and it brings custom backdrops into your home or event space for one of a kind photo opportunities.

Casey Russo says she had to get creative when COVID forced her SIL’s bridal shower outside, and she had to come up with a way to make the decorations “pretty.”

“They’re [the flowers] all hand-cut, hand-curled to make them look really alive,” said Russo.

You can check out her business online and on Instagram.