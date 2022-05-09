Local certified holistic nutritionist Stacey Heiny is helping Indy women to better their lives through a whole food and plant-based diet.

Heiny is the CEO of Herban Farmacy, a local holistic living company. Through the company, she aims to help women shift their mindset to a healthier, more natural way of living.

On today’s Indy Now segment with Heiny, she discussed one of the many ways to achieve this whole lifestyle: incorporating vegetable sprouts into your diet. When consuming sprouts, Heiny said people can increase their levels of protein, vitamin C, antioxidants, calcium and more.

For more information on Heiny and Herban Farmacy, visit theherbanfarmacy.com or call (317) 459-6280.