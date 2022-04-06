INDIANAPOLIS — Today is National Walking Day! Have you been up and moving yet?
No need to worry if you haven’t, we chatted with Stephanie from Hancock Health about the perfect walking technique.
by: Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter, Sponsored content by Hancock Health
Posted:
Updated:
by: Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter, Sponsored content by Hancock Health
Posted:
Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS — Today is National Walking Day! Have you been up and moving yet?
No need to worry if you haven’t, we chatted with Stephanie from Hancock Health about the perfect walking technique.