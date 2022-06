INDIANAPOLIS — Artist Alfred Eaker joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to create a painting throughout the show. Alfred was commissioned to create a mural; “Elvis: An American Hymn. A Mural Homage To Elvis Presley and Baz Lurhmann” in honor of Elvis’ legacy and the new Baz Lurhmann film.

The unveiling of Alfred’s mural will take place in June 24th from 6 to 10 p.m. at 5914 Oakcrest Dr. Indianapolis, IN.

Check-in #2

Check-in #3