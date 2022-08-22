INDIANAPOLIS – The world’s most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, kicked off its 2022 US competition in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 23rd, and crowned Indianapolis breaker and 2024 Olympic hopeful Carmarry “Pep C” Hall as the B-girl champion. Pep C will go on to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Finals in Los Angeles in September.

