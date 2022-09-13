FISHERS, Ind. — Local cake artist Erricka Coleman says that she lives for a good theme when it comes to decorating her baked creations.

Coleman is the owner and operator of Quality Ingredients Cooking, a Fishers-based dessert and dining design firm that specializes in custom cakes. Coleman first started baking at the age of 6 and baked and decorated her first cake alone at 9 years old, setting her on a course to start Quality Ingredients.

For Tuesday’s special Indy Now 1-year anniversary shows, Coleman designed special cakes from throughout the show’s episodes. For a full look at the creations she came up with to honor the show, watch the segment above.

Quality Ingredients Cooking does catering and takes orders ahead of time online at their website here. For a limited time, Indy Now viewers can get $59 any order by using the “INDYNOW”.