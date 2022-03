Spring is here and it’s time to celebrate. Put away those winter colors and dive into something more lively and colorful.

Maple Layne Market is a local clothing boutique that offers size-inclusive clothing for those who may not find many stores offerings fit their body type.

Watch and see some of the spring designs that can liven up your wardrobe as the winter slowly fades and the sunshine returns. For more information on Maple Layne Market, visit their website.