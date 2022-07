INDIANAPOLIS — Micah Horne an emerging designer stopped by the Indy Now studio along with Denisha Ferguson the founder of Indiana Fashion Week.

Micah’s designs combine comfort and earth tones to create pieces with unique designs. For Indiana Fashion Week Micah is incorporating her love for nature and upcycling garments with a focus on comfort and sophistication.

To learn more visit IndianaFashionWeek.com or asymclothing.com.