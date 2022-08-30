INDIANAPOLIS – Educational Communities Worldwide provides educational opportunities including full-ride college scholarships, school supplies, internship opportunities, and mentoring to underprivileged students in Africa and around the world. Through the support of donors, Educom is currently providing full-ride scholarships to four students in Ghana. These are students in the first year of college in Ghana, who do not have to worry about any tuition or residence fees until they graduate from college.

The upcoming gala aims to expand our full-ride scholarship program to cover more students – specifically 2 students from each of the 16 regions in Ghana, totaling 32 students. As part of the festivities, there will be an African Art auction. Funds raised from the auction will go towards funding full-ride college scholarships for students in Ghana.

The gala is on October 8th at Union Chapel, 270 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN.

100% of all ticket sales, proceeds from auctions, and donations will go directly to beneficiaries.

