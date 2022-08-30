INDIANAPOLIS — Love jazz? Enjoy live music? Craving local food vendors? Looking for a fun, family-friendly and free Labor Day activity? The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis has just the event for you.

The Jazz Kitchen, along with Yats, are sponsors of the Labor Day Street Fair next Monday at the intersection of 54th Street and College Avenue. The event, which has free admission, will go from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature a variety of local jazz acts as well as food and beverages for purchase.

Rob Dixon, one of the festival’s featured artists, joined Indy Now on Tuesday to showcase some of his music with some of his friends. Watch the performances in the video above.

Dixon is slated to perform at the Labor Day Street Fair along with Pavel & Direct Contact, Brenda Williams, Wendy Reed, Yvonne Allu, Sandy Lomax and DJ Rusty Redenbacher.

For more information on the event, watch the Indy Now segment above or visit The Jazz Kitchen’s Facebook page here.