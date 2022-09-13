INDIANAPOLIS — As the fall season quickly approaches in Indiana and pumpkin spice flavorings return to the shelves, an Indy-based mobile wine and beer bar is offering multiple autumn options.

The folks at Let’s Wine Down, a mobile wine bar available for event booking and other options, joined Indy Now for its 1-year anniversary special episode Tuesday and showcased some of the new fall offerings they have in store.

Offering everything from almond apple champagne to a cozy cranberry margarita topped with coconut, Let’s Wine Down has a lot in store for the autumn season.

Let’s Wine Down also hosts its own events, shown below:

For more information on the mobile bar and to book them for an event, visit their website here. You can also call (317) 965-7548.