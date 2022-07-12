INDIANAPOLIS — Christina Huffines the Founder of Dotted Line Divas and their President Amanda Mobley stopped by to share with Jillian and Ryan what their nonprofit is all about. Dotted Line Divas uses couponing to fund a monthly hygiene pantry to help those in need in our community.

Dotted Line Divas is hosting a Back To School Bash on Saturday, July 16th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Their goal is to help 700 kids and are looking to the community to help collect new school supplies.

To learn more visit dottedlinedivas.org.