Looking for a fun and healthy way to spend your weekend? Wellbeing Fest has you covered

INDIANAPOLIS – Our friends from Indy Holistic Hub, the online directory for local alternative holistic health businesses, hung out with Jillian and Ryan today to give us all the inside details about their event this weekend, the Wellbeing Fest.

The Wellbeing Fest is a LIVE in person event where the public can meet the holistic health & wellness practitioners and actually experience some of the modalities they have to offer. They’ll have some holistic props and items provided from various vendors, as well as various samples of fresh juices made from organic locally sourced ingredients, which we got to try on the show today!

The Wellbeing Fest is this Sunday from 11-5pm at the Biltwell Event Center downtown Indianapolis.