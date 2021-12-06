‘Lots of sweat’ inspired Fishers women to create line of cooler pajamas

INDIANAPOLIS — Laura Musall of Fishers is direct about the inspiration for her PJ line: sweat, and lots of it, that was disrupting her sleep.

Musall wasn’t looking to start a company, but she realized women going through menopause needed pajamas that would keep them cooler at night.

She combined forces with friend Mindy Ford to launch CoolRevolution, a line of sleepwear made from bamboo cotton, a fabric that is breathable and naturally temperature regulating.

