Indie rock band Louden Swain dropped by Indy Now to share a song from their new album.

The group has been together for 25 years! Their lead singer and guitarist, Rob Benedict, appeared in multiple seasons of the long-running show Supernatural.

Their new album, Foolish, is available right now. You can learn more at their website.

The group is also appearing this weekend at the Supernatural convention at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.