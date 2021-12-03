Love cheese? Needler’s shows you how to make a fancy charcuterie board with help from a cheesemonger

INDIANAPOLIS — Hosting a holiday party? You can’t go wrong with a charcuterie board. Michael Needler and a cheesemonger detail how to make the perfect board (don’t forget the wine!).

If you are hosting a holiday party, Needler’s would love to be your holiday hosting expert.

Stop into Needler’s Carmel location for their Holiday Party Tasting Events this weekend.

• Saturday, December 4th • 11am to 1pm

• Sunday, December 5th • 1pm to 3pm

• Saturday, December 11th • 11am to 2pm

Needler’s will be handing out samples for festive party appetizers as well as sharing how Needler’s can make your holiday season the merriest!

