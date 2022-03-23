INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities (ASC) is launching a paid culinary apprenticeship for people 16 or older who want to learn the ins and out of working in a kitchen.

The one-year program covers kitchen safety, food preparation, how to cook meats to certain temperatures, fine dining techniques and much more. The apprenticeship combines hands-on training with ASC chefs and computer module learning.

The program is registered with the Indiana Department of Labor, and participants receive an hourly wage while they’re learning on the job. Visit asccare.org/careers for more information or to apply.