



INDIANAPOLIS — “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy is opening a second location of her Inspo restaurant in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Starting this weekend, you can try some of the fan favorites from restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen, plus new items created exclusively for the stadium.

Murphy describes the menu as “elevated game food” such as all-Wagu beef hot dogs with gourmet toppings, loaded tater tots, her popular Cuban sandwich and dry-rubbed hickory smoked wings with homemade ranch and Asian sticky wings.







Inspo at Lucas Oil Stadium will be open this weekend. It’s located in the southwest corner of the stadium outside section 132 where Grid Iron Grill used to be.

Keep up with Murphy on her website at chefkelseymurphy.com or on Instagram at @chefkelseymurphy or @inspo_chefkesley murphy.