INDIANAPOLIS — In this special edition of Lyrical Lightning, Producer Kerrigan Arnold takes on CBS4 Meteorologist Krista McEnany.

The theme: songs or artist names related to animals.

They broke a few of the rules, but they’re entertaining nonetheless.







Play along at home to see if you can beat the ladies — and screaming at your screen is perfectly acceptable.

Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.