INDIANAPOLIS — Remember what you were up to in 1998? If not, these songs should bring you right back.

Our resident culinary expert, Jolene Ketzenberger, stepped in for Jillian Deam, who was live on location at DL Lowry Salon getting the scoop on spring hair trends.

Watch Ketzenberger battle it out with Ryan Ahlwardt for the title of Official Indy Now 1998 Music Knowledge Champion of the World.