INDIANAPOLIS — You know we love playing Lyrical Lightning, and it turns out our friends at Westminster Village North do, too.

Indy Now hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt took a trip out to Indy’s northeast side to go head-to-head with these fine ladies and gentlemen.

We go all the way back to music of the 40s and 50s, and no big surprise, we got crushed. (Hey, we’re 80s babies, OK.)

Everyone told us how great we were doing anyway, even if it wasn’t exactly true. Such gracious winners!