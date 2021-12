INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a most unusual playlist, and Host Jillian Deam is here for it.

She smokes Co-Host Ryan Ahlwardt in this Monday edition of Lyrical Lightning, which is our version of “Name That Tune.”

We call this a potpourri theme because you might not expect these songs to end up together on a playlist, unless your music taste is super eclectic.

Play along to see if you can keep up, and watch Ryan’s face as Jillian starts buzzing in almost as soon as the song begins.