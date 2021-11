INDIANAPOLIS -- PTSD isn't exclusive to screaming flashbacks and waking up in a cold sweat from nightmares. It isn't always the panic attacks, survivor's guilt and suicide depicted in movies.

Sometimes it's looking into the mirror, zoning out, forgetting that you're there. Sometimes it's a persisting numbness, dwindling your motivation and joy that you used to always have in your hobbies and relationships. Sometimes it overlaps in symptoms of depression, ranging from trouble sleeping and loss of appetite to mood swings and an everpresent feeling of shame.