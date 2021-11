INDIANAPOLIS — The stakes just got higher for our favorite game.

Today’s round of Lyrical Lightning involves a bowl of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. Get a song wrong, you have to eat a bean.

The thing is, some of the beans taste great. And others might taste like garbage or ear wax or something even worse. You just don’t know until you put it in your mouth.

Enjoy! (Because we didn’t.)