INDIANAPOLIS — Musician Jon McLaughlin joined us to close out the week with our favorite game: Lyrical Lightning.

Today’s theme: solo singer-songwriters (try saying that three times fast).

It’s not really fair that Host Jillian Deam has to go head-to-head with two musicians, but she’s a good sport anyway.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, McLaughlin is performing at Hi-Fi Indy in Fountain Square Friday through Sunday.