INDIANAPOLIS — A two-day block party is planned downtown for Juneteenth weekend to celebrate the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 95th anniversary.

The free event with food, music and vendors is June 18 and 19 from 12-5 p.m. outside the Madam Walker building on Indiana Ave. All ages are welcome.

Terry Anthony of The Block Bistro and Grill will be mixing up some special cocktails for the weekend, including a “Madam Margarita” and a “Madam Mimosa.”

Anthony, the restaurant’s owner and executive head chef, dropped by the show Monday with a little challenge for hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt: Who can make a better margarita?

Kristian Little Stricklen, president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, served as the official judge.





The Madam Walker Legacy Center is a nonprofit that works to preserve the legacy of Madam CJ Walker, provide cultural education, empower youth and promote social justice.

The anniversary celebration officially kicks of Friday, June 17 with the Legacy Ball and Concert featuring Indianapolis native Babyface. The concert is sold out.

There’s also a Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a chicken wings, waffles, eggs, bacon, cheese grits, endless mimosas and more from The Block Bistro and Grill. Tickets are $40.

For more information about the 95th anniversary events, go to the Madam Walker Legacy Center website or follow them on Facebook.